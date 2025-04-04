Russia's Puppet Goes All Caps Over China's Reciprocal Tariffs On US Goods

Donald responded on Truth Social after China said Friday that it would impose reciprocal 34% tariffs on all imports from the United States from April 10, which they vowed to do if Trump escalated a trade war. Trump levied an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods, and they are throwing it back at him.

“This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” China’s State Council Tariff Commission said in a statement, according to CNN.

"CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!" Trump insisted.

In a now-deleted post, Trump told everyone to "HANK TOUGH."

Trump: "HANK TOUGH!" (who wants to tell him that today's jobs numbers are from last month, before his self-destructive tariffs were implemented ... ) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-04T12:58:59.626Z

And there's this:

as Fox Business pleads with Trump to back off his self-destructive tariffs, Trump posts that "MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-04T12:47:41.852Z

Krasnov single-handedly wiped out more than $3 trillion in stock market value yesterday, and today is looking bleak. Of course, he tried to blame Joe Biden.

THE BIDEN ECONOMY:



✔️ Unemployment was 4.1%, (lowest in 50 years).



✔️ GDP growth was +2.4%.



✔️ Inflation under 3%.



✔️#1 Economy in the world, post-Covid https://t.co/gox80Y9RrH — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 3, 2025

Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. All of the chaos and pain we are witnessing is on them—all of it.