Trump Goes ALL CAPS! Again Over Harris 60 Minutes Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris took on some challenging questions Monday night during her interview on 60 Minutes, and she stayed on point. And so did Gov. Tim Walz. Harris was asked about immigration, what type of gun she owns (a Glock), Russia's war on Ukraine, and how she plans to pay for her proposals.

Before the highly anticipated interview, CBS News's Scott Pelley explained Donald Trump's "shifting" reasons for backing out. He's a chickenshit by breaking 50 years of presidential campaign tradition by refusing to appear on the show. The interview was too much for Donald, so he took to Truth Social to vent early this morning.

"The Interview on 60 Minutes with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen," he falsely said. "She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our Country that a Major Party Candidate would be so completely inept."

"In addition, her Incompetence on "helping" people through the devastation of Hurricane Helene is being reviewed as, by far, the Worst in American History, even worse than Katrina - If that is possible!" he continued with his falsehoods while Americans are suffering. "I can't imagine anybody living in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, or Tennessee, voting for her."

"Pollsters are saying that the anti, or negative, Vote in those places, and even places not affected but with people watching what took place, will be heavily against her," he added. "This is good news because November 5th is the Most Important Day in the History of our Country, and we cannot bear four more years of Incompetence. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

He's lying. Harris went to Georgia, too, but not for a photo-op. She went quietly, The Guardian reports, visiting the poorest areas. One non-political resident said, "Trump's not coming here in this neighborhood. He's out with the rich white folks. If he does, I'd be really surprised. I don't think nobody cares if he doesn't come, either."

"If [Trump] brought a thousand trucks like this, he would still not get my vote," said another resident, April Terry. "All that is showing that he's got money, showing that all he wants is your vote."

Republican Governors have praised the government's swift response: