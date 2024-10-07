'DROP HER!' Trump Posts Deranged Lie-Filled Rant At Nearly 3AM

Trump sprang into action at 2:44 this morning when most of us were sleeping to lie in a poorly worded statement. Trump's handlers must be getting headaches this morning after their hero once again attacked Harris and Biden over Hurricane relief efforts, which Democratic and Republican Governors have praised.

FEMA has been all over it, but the felon is continuing with his loathsome lies while Americans are suffering. He doesn't give a shit about MAGA or Americans in general. And some of the people on the right believe him even though he has an awful record of responding to catastrophes. The former President took his little fingers to Truth Social to vent.

"The the (SIC) GREAT people of North Carolina are being stood up by Harris and Biden, who are giving almost all of the FEMA money to Illegal Migrants in what is now considered to be the WORST rescue operation in the history of the U.S. On top of that, Billions of Dollars is (SIC) going to foreign countries!" he falsely said. "NORTH CAROLINA HAS BEEN VIRTUALLY ABANDONED BY KAMALA!!! DROP HER LIKE SHE DROPPED YOU - VOTE FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. MAGA2024!"

Folks in Asheville, for example, still deal with water issues after flooding tore through the city's water system. That destroyed a lot of infrastructure. Officials said repairs could take weeks. And roads are a significant problem. The AP reports, "Helene's path through the Southeast left a trail of power outages so large the darkness was visible from space."

That has nothing to do with Harris or Biden. It does have to do with climate change, as it's making storms stronger and stronger. Places like Asheville and others were considered a haven from climate change's effects, but that's no longer the case. The former President calls climate change a "hoax." Now, he says it's Harris's fault.

This clip is worth a watch: