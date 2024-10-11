Trump Junior Tells Bald-Faced Lie About $750 FEMA Grants

Don Junior was holding a Q&A on FEMA's hurricane relief on his podcast Triggered (which is funny in of itself), but he then turned it into a MAGA liefest.

Can you imagine getting hurricane relief information from this jackass?

TRUMP JR.: You know, make sure you know what's going on.

Don't just sort of sign off on it because you could sign off on something you think is totally fine only to find out in a month or a year that your house was effectively totaled, you just didn't know it.

So think about that, pass along that information.

You know, so we'll get to the news of the day.

I'll take you through, you know, some of this stuff and then we will get to your questions.

It's so easy to take that sort of, hey, a couple bucks, right?

You know, here's 750 bucks from FEMA.

Yeah, you know, your house was totaled, but you didn't know it.

Think about that very carefully before you do anything.

Make sure your neighbors, your friends, anyone you know in the area that could have been affected.

He heard this, not because he knew, because you know, honestly, tornadoes happen here a little bit.

We're used to the hurricane stuff, but we don't necessarily think of it the way they do in, you know, in Oklahoma or Nebraska or places where it's more common.

So he was talking to some of his friends over there and they're like, hey, just make sure your people know that.

So just trying to spread that message.

He's probably gonna put some stuff up on social later on.

Yeah, I'm looking at the comments.

Yeah, $750 loan.

Don't worry guys, the illegals will get 13,000.

They'll give you 750 only to find out that your $250,000 home is totally totaled.

You don't even know it.

Just make sure you're paying attention.

For me, it was really eyeopening because you look at something that's totally, it looks almost fine and then I'm like, oh my God, you know, and I'm a builder. I understand that's what we do.

I'm like, wait a minute, that doesn't look right. This whole thing's off the foundation. If you're not paying attention, you don't realize that it could be so much worse than you ever saw.

So, you know, don't take the $250 loan. Hopefully FEMA's gonna do it right.