She said the quiet part out loud.
Democrats Smack Joni Ernst Over 'We're All Going To Die' Remark
By Conover KennardJune 1, 2025

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst said the quiet part out loud at her town hall on Friday in Butler, Iowa, when an attendee yelled out, “People are going to die!" after she shrugged off Medicaid cuts in President TACO's big, ugly bill.

Ernst said, "Well, we are all going to die." That's sweet coming from a Senator with top-notch healthcare that we, the taxpayers, foot the bill for. Ernst, who once said she walked to school with bread bags on her feet, needs to go back to castrating hogs.

To be in the Republican party, you have to lack the empathy gene. Just ask the leader of their party!

We can all agree that the Democratic Party lacks messaging, but they pounced on her remarks about her town hall on the Bad App.

Others weighed in, too.

Well, at least we finally found the death panels. Keep shoving it back in their faces, Dems. 86 Joni Ernst.

