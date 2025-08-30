Report: Joni 'We're-All-Going-To-Die' Ernst Not Running For Re-Election

This move puts Iowa Republicans in a bit of a pickle. The ambitious and well-known among them have announced or are considering running for Governor, as Kim Reynolds is also stepping down. It's just not a great time to be a Republican in Iowa these days.

Source: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iraq War combat veteran and Iowa’s first woman elected to Congress, is expected to announce next month she will not seek reelection, leaving another vacancy in an Iowa seat that could have ripple effects down the ballot as Democrats look to the state for pickup opportunities.

As Senate Republicans work to maintain their majority in the chamber, Ernst is joining a wave of her peers making headaches for the party. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina turned down a reelection bid after clashing with President Donald Trump.

Ernst plans to announce in September that she will opt out of the race for a third term, according to four people familiar with her plans who spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.