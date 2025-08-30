Report: Joni 'We're-All-Going-To-Die' Ernst Not Running For Re-Election

Ernst plans to announce in September that she will opt out of the race for a third term.
By Ed ScarceAugust 30, 2025

This move puts Iowa Republicans in a bit of a pickle. The ambitious and well-known among them have announced or are considering running for Governor, as Kim Reynolds is also stepping down. It's just not a great time to be a Republican in Iowa these days.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iraq War combat veteran and Iowa’s first woman elected to Congress, is expected to announce next month she will not seek reelection, leaving another vacancy in an Iowa seat that could have ripple effects down the ballot as Democrats look to the state for pickup opportunities.

As Senate Republicans work to maintain their majority in the chamber, Ernst is joining a wave of her peers making headaches for the party. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina turned down a reelection bid after clashing with President Donald Trump.

Ernst plans to announce in September that she will opt out of the race for a third term.

And the news broke earlier today.

Discussion

