Joni 'We're All Gonna Die' Ernst Blames Biden For Iran

Republicans in Congress are coming up with all sorts of twisted and ridiculous analogies and excuses to defend Trump's bombing raid on Iran.

Sen. Joni Ernst told Fox News the US is not in a war with Iran, we're just bombing Iran because we feel threatened.

And of course, it's President Biden's fault.

ERNST: They do not want to see a war. This is not a war. This was a strike on a threat to the United States of America. I would say as well, this is retribution, Harris, for the thousands of American lives that have been taken by Iran through direct strikes from Iran, as well as their terrorist proxies. And I was saying last week as well, we lost 43 Americans on October 7. Not a peep out of the Biden administration. Eight Americans were held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. And yet President Biden chose not to do a darn thing about it. Well, we have a president who is going to stand up for Americans now. We will be much more safe and secure because of the actions over this past weekend.

The US is on high alert waiting for Iran's retaliation so how do we feel more safe and secure?

In the days before Trump gave the final order for the attack on the nuclear sites, Iran sent a private message to the president that it would respond to such a move by unleashing terrorist attacks on U.S. soil carried out by sleeper cells operating inside the country, according to two U.S. officials and a person with knowledge of the threat.

Trump proclaimed he was the peace president until he wanted the media spotlight back on himself since his polling numbers are in the tank.

That's no way to conduct foreign policy or, you know -- attack a country that didn't attack us.