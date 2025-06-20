Joni Ernst Vows To Rubber Stamp Trump’s Iran Decision

Sen. Joni “We’re all going to die” Ernst visited Fox Business Thursday morning to join host Maria Bartiromo in a Trump-fluffing segment after a brutal poll for Dear Leader was released by the network.

Unfortunately for Americans, democracy and the Constitution, Ernst tossed aside the job she was elected to do as a U.S. Senator: acting as a check on executive power. Instead, she seemed shockingly eager to do so.

That’s bad enough. But Ernst sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security and Armed Services Committees and chairs the Emerging Threats and Capabilities subcommittee. She’s supposed to know and evaluate on her own what the threats are, not rubber stamp a president's war.

John Amato caught Ernst vowing to be a Trump puppet (my emphases added):

BARTIROMO: How would you like to see the U.S. respond? ERNST: Well, this will be entirely up to the president, Maria, but we do know that Iran poses a threat not only to Israel but also to the United States of America. We see where they use proxy terrorist organizations all around the globe to target American citizens. Iran does have open calls for assassination on a number of American leaders, and this problem has got to end. We cannot allow them access to a nuclear weapon, which is what they have been developing. They have a very strong ballistic missile program, and it must stop. One way or another, it must stop. That is up to the president of the United States. Whatever that call is that is made by President Donald Trump, I will be supportive of, but he has made it very clear Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Actually, Trump’s own director of national intelligence testified in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said the same thing this week.

It tells you everything you need to know about Ernst that she only seems to care about doing Trump’s bidding, no matter the cost to taxpayers or American lives. Sadly, that’s not to surprising, given her ghoulish “We’re all going to die” response to the GOP plan to kill Americans by robbing them of health insurance.