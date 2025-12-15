KFF: Losing ACA Coverage Will Have Massive Ripple Effect

By Susie MadrakDecember 15, 2025

Of course, most Republicans are not well-versed in economic effects because they're just not motivated to see them. All that matters are symbolic attacks on things that help ordinary working people. Via The Guardian:

With subsidies for Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance set to expire, Americans who rely on them will probably switch to plans with lower monthly premiums and high deductibles or decide not to purchase any coverage, which will have a serious and damaging impact on the entire sector, according to healthcare policy experts.

The average amount ACA plan enrollees pay annually for premiums is estimated to more than double, from an average of $888 this year to $1,904 in 2026, according to a KFF analysis.

That will then have economic downstream effects, including for rural hospitals and people who have employer-sponsored health insurance, according to the experts.

With “a significant portion of people dropping their marketplace coverage and being uninsured, it doesn’t just impact them, it impacts everyone”, said Emma Wager, a senior policy analyst for KFF’s program on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Discussion

