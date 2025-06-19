Trump Destroyed In New Fox Poll, Voters Nix Iran Attack

Fox News released a new poll today which reveals that Trump is drowning on almost every question asked except on one issue and when it comes to the issue of Iran and foreign policy, an astounding 57% disapprove of him.

Trump is scraping the bottom of the barrel on his two signature policies.

On the economy, he's in the shitter with 58% disapproving. His claim that he would end inflation upon taking office has blown up in his face, as 64% disapprove of his handling of the issue.

Turning to foreign policy, the hot topic of the moment, Demented Donald is also drowning.

Fox News is running its network just like the lead-up to the Iraq War in 2003. Iran must not have WMDs. Attack, attack, attack!

How did that work out?

With all the war and fearmongering going on by the Trump administration and its media minions, the public feels threatened by Iran, but on that issue, 57% of Americans still disapprove of his handling of all foreign policy matters.

Maria Bartiromo hid most of the new data, and only promoted that 73% feel threatened by Iran. She brought on Joni "We're All Gonna Die" Ernst to discuss.

BARTIROMO: How would you like to see the U.S. respond? ERNST: Well, this will be entirely up to the president, Maria, but we do know that Iran poses a threat not only to Israel but also to the United States of America. We see where they use proxy terrorist organizations all around the globe to target American citizens. Iran does have open calls for assassination on a number of American leaders, and this problem has got to end. We cannot allow them access to a nuclear weapon, which is what they have been developing. They have a very strong ballistic missile program, and it must stop. One way or another, it must stop. That is up to the President of the United States. Whatever that call is that is made by President Donald Trump, I will be supportive of, but he has made it very clear Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

The ghost of Saddam Hussein is upon us.

Sen. Ernst idiotically said that whatever Trump decides, she will back, but the public has no faith in his judgment at all.

His mad man Richard Nixon approach is moronic.

Looking at the Fox News poll, it is a certainty that smarter men and women should be tasked with making any decision on Iran.

The Republican Congress has abdicated its responsibility and is letting Trump lead the country down another road to perdition.