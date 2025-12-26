South Park Writer Bought Trump Kennedy Center Domain Names

Comedy writer Toby Morton predicted that Trump would do the unthinkable and put his name atop the Kennedy Center after gutting the board and replacing its members with sycophants, so he bought several domain names to troll Demented Donald.

Morton told the Washington Post all about it.

As soon as Trump began gutting the Kennedy Center board earlier this year, I thought, ‘Yep, that name’s going on the building,’” explains Toby Morton, a comedy writer with “South Park” and “Mad TV” credits who buys political domains and turns them into satirical websites as a form of activism. All year, Morton followed news of Trump’s takeover of the institution — how the president purged many of its existing board members, replaced them with loyalists, then announced plans to personally host the Kennedy Center Honors — and in August he snapped up the rights to both trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com.“The rest,” he writes in an email interview with The Post, “followed on schedule.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio has already sued Trump over renaming the building, but Morton should have a grand old time trolling Trump.

This season's South Park brought the hammer down on Trump and his lackeys, so now a new vein of comedy gold has opened up for them to mine: