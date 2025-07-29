GOP Wants To Re-Name Kennedy Center, 'Trump Something'

After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, the arts center was named after the former President. But never mind all that, because a House Republican's bill would strip former President Kennedy's name from the Washington institution created in the 35th commander-in-chief's honor and instead have it known as the "Trump Center for the Performing Arts" because it's a cult.

Except for that part of the cult (QAnon) that thinks JFK is still alive and running the campaign against the "pedophile deep state." What happened to those folks?

What are those Qanon "JFK is still alive" folks going to say when Trump renames the Kennedy Center after Melanie? @cnn.com could you get back in touch with these gals? www.cnn.com/videos/us/20... — Bluegal Fran Langum #NoKings (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T21:35:32.419Z

The bill, recently introduced by Rep. Bob Onder (R-Mo.), aims to "designate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the 'Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.'" And this follows days after Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) proposed an amendment renaming the Kennedy Center's Opera House as part of an appropriations bill funding the Interior Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and related agencies, in honor of Melania Trump, who called it, "an excellent way to recognize her support and commitment to promoting the arts."

Better idea for accuracy: Just name the fucking thing the "Epstein Center."

Via The Hill:

In an earlier statement, Onder called Trump "a patron of the arts and a staple of the pop-culture landscape." Dubbing the bill the Make Entertainment Great Again (MEGA) Act, a play on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," Onder said, "I cannot think of a more ubiquitous symbol of American exceptionalism in the arts, entertainment, and popular culture at large than President Trump." House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee approved an amendment earlier this month to the interior, environment and related agencies annual spending bill that would rename a space inside the Kennedy Center — the prominent Washington arts hub's famed opera house — the "First Lady Melania Trump Opera House."

Unsurprisingly, the Kennedy Center has experienced a significant decline in ticket sales and subscriptions since Trump assumed leadership of the arts center. We can't have nice things anymore, as Trump is taking over every part of our lives. We're no longer even allowed to laugh if it hurts Trump's tender feelings. I'll laugh after he is gone, when he dies or when his home planet reclaims his crusty old ass. I wonder what Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, thinks about this. But he's a sick bitch, too.