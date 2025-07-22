Colbert Responds Perfectly To Trump

He said what all of us are thinking.
By Conover KennardJuly 22, 2025

We'll miss Stephen Colbert, the top-rated late-night talk show host in the US, after his show got cancelled over what many would call a bribe between Paramount and Donald J. Trump. However, I suspect he'll be around and as funny and on point as ever.

Colbert didn't hold back on his late-night show over Trump, celebrating the news that his show was canceled. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."

“How dare you, sir,” Colbert said. “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go fuck yourself.”

Colbert also included this response in his show, which was joined by other popular late-night hosts, including Seth Meyers, Andy Cohen, and Jimmy Fallon.

Trump canoodling with Paramount on the balcony in recent Coldplay form was the chef's kiss. Colbert said what all of us are thinking: Go fuck yourself, Trump.

Colbert isn't holding back. They just parodied the viral Coldplay moment with Trump getting caught in an affair with Paramount.

Roger Cormier (@yayroger.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T04:00:26.497Z

