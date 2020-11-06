Colbert Breaks Down As Authoritarian Trump Attempts To Murder Democracy

As Colbert's YouTube channel described it:
We all knew Donald Trump would do this, that he would refuse to show dignity in defeat. But what we didn't expect is how much it would hurt. Watch Stephen Colbert process his feelings in real-time as he delivers a new monologue written in the wake of the President's sad, frightening remarks in the White House briefing room.
Colbert then pleaded with Republicans to speak out against Trump's authoritarian fascism.
There are not "fine people on both sides." said Colbert.
Was that a joke?
He then noted that Mitch McConnell has "declined to comment" about Trump's briefing room fascism.
Colbert said, "Mitch? We heard you loud and clear. You're okay with this."