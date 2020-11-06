Politics
Colbert Breaks Down As Authoritarian Trump Attempts To Murder Democracy

We knew he would do this, but it still hurts, because this is the United States of America.
By Frances Langum

As Colbert's YouTube channel described it:

COLBERT: So, we all knew he would do this. What I did not know is how much it would hurt. I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right. From the briefing room in the White House— our house, not his— that is devastating. This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn’t want him to get Covid, certainly why I wanted him to survive, because he is the president of the United States. That office means something and that office should have some shred of decency.

Colbert then pleaded with Republicans to speak out against Trump's authoritarian fascism.

There are not "fine people on both sides." said Colbert.

Was that a joke?

He then noted that Mitch McConnell has "declined to comment" about Trump's briefing room fascism.

Colbert said, "Mitch? We heard you loud and clear. You're okay with this."

