I'm Already Sick Of Tom Homan's Grandstanding

Trump's pick for Immigration Czar, Tom Homan, has been prancing around every Fox News program and right-wing site, proclaiming his authority and power to destroy anyone who gets in his way of deporting migrants.

Homan joined Laura Ingraham Tuesday, dressed up like a US military general inspecting the troops and threatened every governor and mayor in the country to do his bidding or else.

HOMAN: So if they're not going to do it, we'll do it for them. You can not help, but don't impede us, and don't knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE because that is a felony. And we got one hell of an attorney general coming in, Pam Bondi, I think she'll read that statute the same way I do it. I'm not a lawyer, but I can read, and we're going to have consequences if people violate the law and try to prevent us from doing our job.

Shut the fuck up, you wanker.

The iIrc writes: The Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from forcing states to enforce federal regulatory program.

Homan's power is limited and he can't force states to bend the knee to his pomposity.

The Heritage Foundation wrote a paper in 2019, (Project 2025 anybody?) and admits that the states play a crucial role in immigration.

Heritage, in great detail describes which laws to pass at the state level to make enforcing Trump's maniacal plan of deporting millions of migrants possible.

Homan has no providence over the states to do so.

So I say again, shut the fuck up, and dance!