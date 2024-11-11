Trump's New Immigration Czar Tom Homan Will Go Hog Wild

The first Fox News contributor tapped to be part of the Trump administration is former acting director of ICE, Tom Homan.

This is the first of possibly many right-wing media operatives being put into key positions in the federal government under Donald Trump.

During a 60 Minutes interview aired on October 27th, 2024, Homan was asked about the astronomical coasts of carrying out Trump's plans and how families could be torn apart. Homan's answer sums up the Trump administration and its xenophobic policies perfectly.

HOST: We have seen one estimate that says it would cost $88 billion to deport a million people a year. HOMAN: I don't know if that's accurate or not. HOST: Is that what American taxpayers should expect? HOMAN: What price do you put on national security? Is that worth it? HOST: Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families? HOMAN: Of course there is. Families can be deported together.

These deportations are going to be a huge sh*t show. We remember the suffering children separated from their families under Homan's preview.

The scum-sucking pea-head Stephen Miller must have an orgasm after watching Homan's response.

Where's the money going to come from to pay for it? Think Medicare, Social Security and every social safety net available. Or they can explode the deficit, same as they always do.

Trump announces Tom Homan will be his “border czar” in charge of deportations. pic.twitter.com/gfGVAlOj08 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 11, 2024