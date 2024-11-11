Trump's New Immigration Czar Tom Homan Will Go Hog Wild

Latinos for Trump, fear not: he will deport you, too.
By John AmatoNovember 11, 2024

The first Fox News contributor tapped to be part of the Trump administration is former acting director of ICE, Tom Homan.

This is the first of possibly many right-wing media operatives being put into key positions in the federal government under Donald Trump.

During a 60 Minutes interview aired on October 27th, 2024, Homan was asked about the astronomical coasts of carrying out Trump's plans and how families could be torn apart. Homan's answer sums up the Trump administration and its xenophobic policies perfectly.

HOST: We have seen one estimate that says it would cost $88 billion to deport a million people a year.

HOMAN: I don't know if that's accurate or not.

HOST: Is that what American taxpayers should expect?

HOMAN: What price do you put on national security? Is that worth it?

HOST: Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?

HOMAN: Of course there is. Families can be deported together.

These deportations are going to be a huge sh*t show. We remember the suffering children separated from their families under Homan's preview.

The scum-sucking pea-head Stephen Miller must have an orgasm after watching Homan's response.

Where's the money going to come from to pay for it? Think Medicare, Social Security and every social safety net available. Or they can explode the deficit, same as they always do.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon