Tom Homan Demands $86 BILLION Down Payment For Deportations

When Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail that he’d deliver mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, he never mentioned charging taxpayers for it. He didn’t even lie promise that Mexico would pay for it!

Turns out, we will.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, confirmed on Christmas Eve how much the war on migrants will cost. “Eighty-six billion [dollars] is a start,” Homan said without mentioning an end. “We need at least that.”

Which is weird because Trump has deployed two billionaires to figure out how his government can spend less. Like, two trillion less.

In his appearance on Fox, Homan said the investment will save Americans money in the long run because they’ll no longer be paying for flights and medical care. The roundups and deportations, however, will require paying for flights and medical care.

Also, Homan’s concept of paying for things now to invest and save later runs counter to Republican philosophy. They want, for instance, to cut spending on IRS agents, even though IRS salaries pay for themselves every April 15.

And none of Trump’s people have even started to talk about the costs from the supply-chain and production disruptions being caused by just the threat of mass deportations.

“We are talking about the biggest national security vulnerability this country has,” Homan said, raising the prospect of another possible funding source. Because if it’s a national-security vulnerability, then obviously the money should come from the Defense Department! (Just like they did for the wall!)

Anyhoo, point is, all the Trump parties involved in this clown party are already setting it up for failure. Which means we’re all gonna need mass importations of popcorn.

Republished with permission from The Fucking News.