Trump's Border Czar: ICE Agents 'Don't Need To Follow The Rules'

Oh, he's going to do well at a future Nuremberg-type trial.
By Conover KennardJuly 11, 2025

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, responded on Fox News to a federal judge's tentative ruling on Thursday that, the Los Angeles Times reports, "suggests she will order the Trump administration to halt unlawful stops and arrests that advocates say have terrorized Angelenos, forced some immigrants into hiding, and damaged the local economy."

Homan, who will likely be featured in a future Nuremberg-type trial, doubled down to show off his disdain for the Constitution, specifically, the 14th Amendment, which prohibits detaining someone solely based on race, ethnicity, or appearance. Also, contrary to what that thumb-head says, probable cause is still a thing.

"Look, people need to understand ice officers and board, so they don't need to follow the rules," Homan insisted. "You know, get our typical articulable facts based on the location, the occupation, their physical appearance, their actions, like a uniform board place walks up to him at, for instance, a Home Depot, and they got all these articulable facts."

"Plus, the person walks away or runs away," he continued. "It's not probable cause, it's reasonable suspicion."

Reasonable suspicion, however, allows law enforcement officers to briefly detain and question an individual if they have a specific and articulable reason to believe that the individual is, has been, or is about to be involved in criminal activity, so his argument is dumb as shit.

"These officers really good what they do," he said of the secret police, which has detained and, in some cases, deported American citizens. And he's also saying that kidnapping is OK if his victims aren't white.

Homan: "People need to understand ICE officers and Border Patrol don't need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them ... based on their physical appearance."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-11T14:00:48.971Z

Lord, help me to not punch a motherfucker today, please, and thank you.

