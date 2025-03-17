Trump Border Czar Goes There: 'I Don't Care What The Judges Think'

General Zod will not be denied his deportations.
By John AmatoMarch 17, 2025

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox and Friends he is above the law and is refusing to comply with a judge's orders while continuing to illegally deport migrants.

CO-host Lawrence Jones was in a rapture that General Zod was breaking the law and trolling liberals.

JONES: So Tom, so Tom, what's next? I'm getting a little worried about the manpower. These guys are, they have to be tired. You got 30 guys in a stack going on different busts every single day.

You're going to run out of money. It doesn't look like you're getting support from the Democrats on this.

You're going against the judges now. What's next?

HOMAN: Another flight. Another flight every day.

The teams, the teams are going to be out there every day.

Every day the men and women of ICE are going to be in the neighborhoods of this nation arresting criminal, illegal, alien, public safety threats and national security threats.

Lawrence, you're not going to stop us. We made a promise to the American people. The President, Trump, has made a promise to the American people. We're going to make this country safe again.

I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest president in the history of my life, and we're going to make this country safe again.

I'm proud to be a part of this administration. We're not stopping.

I don't care what the judges think. I don't care what the left thinks. We're coming.

JONES: I just love seeing you going through these protesters just crunching on the apple as their liberal tears just flood the hallway. Tom Holman, thanks so much.

Tom Homan is acting like a fascist SS agent that believes he is above the law because he is the law.
.
MAGA GOP cares nothing for the U.S. Constitution or the judicial branch.

All they want is a fascist dictator that kowtows to their White and Christian nationalist fantasies.

Discussion

