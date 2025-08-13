Stephen Miller's 'Blue Cities' Tweet Sparks Fierce Backlash

It's widely known that Stephen Miller has authored some of Donald Trump’s most dystopian speeches. And that's right up his alley, since during Trump's first term, he drank the tears of migrant children at the border. The villainous cancer on the body politic took to the Bad App to tell Americans to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears. The rest of that Orwell quote reads, "It was their final, most essential command.” That's where we currently stand with the Trump administration.

Miller, the architect of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, directed his focus on blue cities, saying that the crime statistics are "fake."

"Crime stats in big blue cities are fake," he wrote. "The real rates of crime, chaos & dysfunction are orders of magnitude higher. Everyone who lives in these areas knows this. They program their entire lives around it."

"Democrats are trying to unravel civilization," he added. "Pres Trump will save it."

This has been fact-checked, Baby Goebbels. Maybe Miller thinks the Metropolitan Police Department's stats are fake news, too, because on the day of Trump's remarks, the department showed the number of homicides had decreased by 32% from 2023 to 2024 and by 12% so far from 2024 to 2025. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia additionally reported in January that violent crime overall for 2024 was down 35% from the previous year and was “the lowest it has been in over 30 years.”

And just as the Trump administration alleges that the jobs report was fake news, they now want us to believe that crime statistics are, too. Oh, and the 2020 election was rigged, poll numbers are bogus, and Ashli Babbitt was a hero.

His tweet didn't go down well.

I work in midtown Manhattan and commute via the subway day and night. This is absolute, total bullshit. https://t.co/kAMgXf5qTa — Andrew Jones (@andrewgroans) August 12, 2025

Do we seriously want to put any more support behind obvious liars who would militarize cities just to own the libs?



Release the Epstein Files, you baby-dicked, diaper-soiled freak. We know what they're doing. Trump will sic troops on Democratic cities that have Black mayors to distract Americans from his administration's cover-up of a notorious sex trafficking pedophile, and all because he's in his longtime friend's files. We can't even say, "Imagine if Joe Biden did this" anymore, because it's absurdly preposterous that he would do any of these despicable acts. We're way beyond the comparisons now. We're now at the mercy of President Crybaby Pee Pants.