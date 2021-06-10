Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Stephen Miller's Fascist Mouth Tries To Take On Joy Reid, Jane Fonda

Man who can't get hired anywhere gets paid to talk sh*t about liberal women. Sad!
By Frances Langum

No one will actually hire Stephen Miller for an actual job, but Fox will toss him some bucks to sh*t on @JoyAnnReid and Jane Fonda. Absurd.

The former Trump immigration Nazi told "propaganda hostess" Tammy Bruce that Jane Fonda is guilty of treason for her anti-war activities in VietNam. You know, Stephen, that war was 50 years ago, and since that time there have been other treasons committed inside that White House where you got your last W2 ever.

Then Miller made the case that because Joy Ann Reid has locks on her front door and car, we must defend the border with Mexico. Or something.

Hey Stephen, did Joy Ann Reid ever use her car to separate migrants with clear, legal, refugee status from their parents? Did she put babies in cages? Your "logic" is absurd, as is your desperation to be on television.

But Fox will kick you some dimes to spew white nationalism in their efforts to win back the Newsmax audience. Congratulations.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team