Masha Gessen Hits Hard: Fascist Leader? Yes. Fascist Country? TBD.

Journalist Masha Gessen joined Joy Reid this morning to help us figure out what stage of fascism the United States has achieved. There's a sentence I still cannot believe I had to write in seriousness.

On the scale from Democracy to Fascism:

Fascist Ruler? Check.

Fascist attitude towards Immigrants? Check.

Fascist Rule? Not yet. Not completely.

We still have people who stand up and object. We still have journalists who have platforms. We still have dissent. We still have some - some checks on this fascist ruler and his bootlicking toadies (who have been in power a long time, mind you....)

But hyperbole? Nope.

Full Transcript below.