French President Emmanuel Macron Rebukes Nationalism During Armistice Day Centennial

As we already discussed here, Trump faced scathing criticism for backing out of the memorial service for veterans in France and sending Dunford and Kelly in his place, citing the weather as his excuse for not attending the ceremony.

He also received a stinging rebuke from French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned of the dangers of Trump's brand of "nationalism" during his speech at the 100 year commemoration of Armistice Day in Paris:

Trump and dozens of his global counterparts gathered at the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris to mark 100 years since the nightmares of World War I ended, a conclusion brought about partly by the entry of the United States into the bitter, nationalism-fueled conflict.

But decades later, as living memories fade of the trenches and the poison gas, nationalism is on the rise. It's been fueled by Trump himself, who has proudly identified himself as a nationalist as he advances an "America First" agenda.

In his address, French President Emmanuel Macron -- who has emerged as Europe's most vocal sentry against a global tide of nationalism -- repeated his warnings.

"Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism," he said through a translator. "Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great and what is essential: its moral values."

"I know there are old demons which are coming back to the surface. They are ready to wreak chaos and death," he said. "History sometimes threatens to take its sinister course once again."

It was impossible to view his remarks as anything less than a rebuke of Trump, who has proudly espoused an "America First" foreign policy.