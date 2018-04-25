Macron's Speech To Congress Smacks Trump Isolationism

French Pres. Macron gave a speech to a joint session of Congress today and disagreed with Trump on many issues, in many instances outright defying Donald Trump's "American First" nonsense.

He attacked all those climate deniers and defended the Paris accord by telling them, "There is no Planet B."

Told Trump to stay in the Iran nuclear deal and to fight against the "ever growing virus of fake news." He means Russian bots and their election meddling.

And then he took on Trump's white nationalism and fear-based approach to leadership.

Macron said, "We have two possible ways ahead. We can choose isolationism, withdrawal and nationalism. It can be tempting to us as a temporary remedy to our fears. But closing the door to the world will not stop the evolution of the world. It will not douse, but inflame the fears of our citizens. We have to keep our eyes wide open to the risks right in front of us."

He continued, I'm convinced that if we decide to open our eyes wider, we will be stronger. We will overcome the dangers. We will not let the rampaging work of extreme nationalism shake a world full of hopes for greater prosperity. It is a critical moment."

Macron gave a more Democratic and patriotic speech than Donald Trump ever did. — Red (@Redpainter1) April 25, 2018

Here's the full speech, watch when Pence and Ryan get uncomfortable...

LIVE | To the American people.

Address to the Joint Session of Congress.https://t.co/KRG5FZt2Di — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 25, 2018

Don't know if it's unamerican to say this but it was a real treat to hear #PresidentMacron speak. He's articulate, intelligent, well mannered loves & respects his wife, professional. See when u live in america where your leader is #Trump .u forget what an adult sounds like... — chris C.M martinez (@chrismartin202) April 25, 2018

