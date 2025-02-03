Harris Faulkner Hated Rising Prices Before She Loved Them

On Fox News' Outnumbered, cohost Harris Faulkner suddenly revised her opinions about rising prices and inflation under Biden after Donald Trump admitted his tariff plans would cause people pain and prices would rise.

Lefty Marie Harf started this discussion off by bashing Trump for campaigning on immediately lowering prices to now telling everyone prices will go up.

Faulkner was one of the worst Fox News hosts, attacking former President Biden and his administration daily, blaming the Covid supply chain inflation directly on him, despite the fact that the United States had one of the lowest global rates of inflation. The Fox News host often hyperventilated on air about the price of milk, eggs, and baby formula. She did everything she could to keep viewers angry and frustrated.

Now, since the traitor is in office she sings a different song.

HARF: If you're willing, if Donald Trump will come out and say, I am willing for the American people to pay more, even though I promised lower prices, pay more. FAULKNER: He already said that. Didn't he read us through social? He said, look, there may be a little bit of pain. Are people OK with that? He promised lower prices, and now we're paying more for everything. We are going to have to find out because these countries are sitting down. HARF: We're going to pay more for everything, guys. The Wall Street Journal says so. Do we now not trust the Wall Street Journal's economists here? FAULKNER: But if it doesn't happen, we don't have to. We don't know that, not even in effect yet.

If Trump implements tariffs, and he's wobbling now, prices will go up. Period. The WSJ is correct.

Harris Faulkner then claims foreign businesses will flock to the US because of our corporate tax rates. Who knew it's so easy to move an entire corporation and their employees to a new country?

Fucking idiots.

FAULKNER: I will say this, the incentive for those countries to have businesses come here is you go from 28% to 15% of a tax. If you not only do business here, that'll take you 22%. You get to 15% because you're going to build and build in American jobs here. We don't know. Maybe that phone call has a lot of sweetness to it. HARF: Those companies are going to go to China. FAULKNER: By the way, that prime minister is on his way out the door. You don't know what kind of deal he'll cut. HARF: Those companies are going to go to China, not Mexico, not Canada, and not here. Happy Monday. Nobody's going there. HARF: That's what's going to happen, guys.

Faulkner and her crew will devise new avenues of defense to support the sexual deviant, so they can be sure to keep their viewers angry, afraid, and misinformed.

This is the latest skullduggery from Fox News. Same day, same lies.