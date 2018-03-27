Marie Harf Reminds Fox Viewers That Trump Paid Stormy Daniels To Shut Up: 'He Paid The Money!'

I just love the way Fox "News" Outnumbered works so hard to reinforce lies with the viewing audience. Monday's fare featured David Bossie, the guy who worked so hard to smear Bill Clinton back in the day, Marie Harf, and the usual motley crew on the show.

Bossie led off the parade by assuring everyone that Trump's approval ratings are ticking up in spite of his claim that "CNN and others are trying to shift to these salacious stories about Stormy or anyone else.”

"Scandal fatigue," he pronounced. It's just that people are just tired of all the reports of scandals, and he is a battle-wizened veteran who can testify to the fact that it didn't work with Bill Clinton. (No one mentioned the fact that Bill Clinton is actually a good politician who has more than one functioning brain cell, of course.)

Marie Harf wasn't having it. “Then he shouldn’t have paid $130,000 in hush money to a porn star," she chided. "CNN didn’t invent that story, he paid the money!”

She also reminded Bossie that female voters really do care about these things (see Women's Marches, 2017 and 2018) for evidence of this) but he didn't really care about what women-folk think, nor did he think the American people cared, either. (He should plan on being shocked).

Harris Faulkner then worked very hard to smear Daniels, calling her a liar several times without actually acknowledging that she passed a lie detector test on those questions. On it went, because when you're Fox News, you're fine sliming women accusing a man who, in his own words, bragged about pussy-grabbing.

Finally, Harf had enough. “For 30 years, my Republican friends have told me as a Democrat that personal morality matters in leaders. They have told me that over and over and over again, and suddenly all those people who told me personal morality mattered don’t seem to think it’s a big problem now," she snarled.

Because of course not. Personal morality is only for Democrats. Republicans can do whatever they want, whether it's beating their wives, cheating on their wives, getting porn stars to deliver spankings with a rolled-up Forbes Magazine or stealing the country blind. Handing the country over to a hostile foreign power? No problem, that's fine as long as you're a Republican.

It's just too bad Harf's indignation was wasted on the likes of David Bossie.