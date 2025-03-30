Gaslighting GOP Rep. Lies That Greenland Wants Be Become Part Of The US

These liars on Fox "news" have absolutely no respect for their viewers or their constituents whatsoever. Never mind that both Usha Vance and VP JD Vance's trips to Greenland this week have gone over like lead balloons, or the fact that a recent opinion poll showed 85 percent of Greenlanders do not want to join the United States.

Fox host Jesse Watters (who has already voiced his support for the US invading Canada, Panama, and Greenland) and his guest, MAGA wingnut Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, want the viewers to believe Greenland is supportive of Trump's insanity.