Gaslighting GOP Rep. Lies That Greenland Wants Be Become Part Of The US

These liars on Fox "news" have absolutely no respect for their viewers or their constituents whatsoever. Never mind that both Usha Vance and VP JD Vance's trips to Greenland this week have gone over like lead balloons, or the fact that a recent opinion poll showed 85 percent of Greenlanders do not want to join the United States.
Fox host Jesse Watters (who has already voiced his support for the US invading Canada, Panama, and Greenland) and his guest, MAGA wingnut Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, want the viewers to believe Greenland is supportive of Trump's insanity.
WATTERS: And if you're not growing, you're dying, and that's why Greenland is necessary. Do you have colleagues in the House that are against taking Greenland?
LUNA: No, I don't think so. Well, actually I take that back.
I think that there's been some rumors of people that think that it might just be messaging, but I would actually argue from a strategic standpoint, Jesse, that that would actually be a great location for us, not to mention from what I gather the people of Greenland are very much supportive of becoming potentially a US territory.
And so I'm supporter of it. I'm supportive of it.
Why would we not want to expand our message and really have people that are for the America first and pro-American ideology?