Jesse Watters All-In For US Invasion Of Canada, Panama And Greenland

Fox host Jesse Watters is thrilled at the notion that Trump may want to invade Canada, Panama and Greenland. Malcolm Nance has been warning that the Trump administration is serious about the potential of a military invasion of Canada and Panama, along with the amount of political destabilization, death and destruction that would go along with it.
The political rhetoric in the first five weeks of the Trump regime is giving clear indications that the United States fully intends to invade and seize Canada and Greenland at President Trump’s command. The possible timeline is 6-18 months of political destabilization to weaken the Canadian economy, split political parties, and carry out secret destabilization efforts, including identifying and making contact with Canadians who would betray their country.
The best hope is that the operation would be compromised and the planning publicized well in advance of mobilization by anti-Trump loyalists to the Constitution in the intelligence and armed forces who would recognize the campaign's foolhardiness. However, this does not guarantee that Trump would not carry out the attack.
The occupation of Canada would quickly become a continent-wide, high-intensity modern war akin to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It would rapidly devolve into a higher-intensity insurgency, which could lead to the deaths of thousands on both sides. Any operation would most likely collapse the American economy and precipitate a violent Second American Civil War.
I hope Nance is wrong, but after listening to this crap from Watters, it's starting to look like more of a real possibility that they are actually this insane.
WATTERS: The media sees this trade war as undisciplined and haphazard because they don't listen to what the White House says, but I do. Tax regulation and spending cuts, a secure border and fair trade will create an economic boom.
It's gonna grow jobs, wages, and profits and make your portfolio as fat as Pelosi's. America is expanding. You can call this market growing pains. We're also expanding geographically.
TRUMP: Canada only works as a state. It doesn't, we don't need anything they have. As a state, it would be one of the great states anyway. This would be the most incredible country visually.
If you look at a map, they drew an artificial line right through it between Canada and the US just a straight artificial line. Somebody did it a long time ago, many, many decades ago, and, makes no sense.
It's so perfect as a great and cherished state. Keeping O Canada, the national anthem. I, I love it. I think it's great. Keep it, but it'll be for the state, one of our greatest states.
WATTERS: Trump's White House is even asking the Pentagon to develop military options for the Panama Canal. The Panamanian military can either work with us or work for us, if you know what I mean.
And Greenland's basically inevitable.
REPORTER: Greenland. What is your vision for the potential annexation of Greenland and getting them potentially?
TRUMP: Well, I think it'll happen, and I'm just thinking, I, I didn't give it much thought before, but I'm sitting with a man that could be very instrumental, you know, Mark, we need that for international security.
WATTERS: Look at this map right here. Doesn't that make sense? See Greenland, see Russia, see Alaska and Canada.
This great game is going to move from the Mideast to the Arctic, and Trump knows precious real estate when he sees it.