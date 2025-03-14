Jesse Watters All-In For US Invasion Of Canada, Panama And Greenland

Fox host Jesse Watters is thrilled at the notion that Trump may want to invade Canada, Panama and Greenland. Malcolm Nance has been warning that the Trump administration is serious about the potential of a military invasion of Canada and Panama, along with the amount of political destabilization, death and destruction that would go along with it.

The political rhetoric in the first five weeks of the Trump regime is giving clear indications that the United States fully intends to invade and seize Canada and Greenland at President Trump’s command. The possible timeline is 6-18 months of political destabilization to weaken the Canadian economy, split political parties, and carry out secret destabilization efforts, including identifying and making contact with Canadians who would betray their country. The best hope is that the operation would be compromised and the planning publicized well in advance of mobilization by anti-Trump loyalists to the Constitution in the intelligence and armed forces who would recognize the campaign's foolhardiness. However, this does not guarantee that Trump would not carry out the attack. The occupation of Canada would quickly become a continent-wide, high-intensity modern war akin to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It would rapidly devolve into a higher-intensity insurgency, which could lead to the deaths of thousands on both sides. Any operation would most likely collapse the American economy and precipitate a violent Second American Civil War.

I hope Nance is wrong, but after listening to this crap from Watters, it's starting to look like more of a real possibility that they are actually this insane.