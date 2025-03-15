Dementia Don Has Pentagon Drawing Up Plans To Seize Panama

Yambo The Demented has directed the Pentagon to prepare plans for carrying out his threat to "take back" the Panama Canal, including by military force if needed, two U.S. officials familiar with the situation said Thursday. Via Common Dreams:

According to the outlet, the officials said that U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is drawing up potential plans that run the gamut from working more closely with Panama's military to a less likely scenario in which U.S. troops invade the country and take the canal by force. They also said that SOUTHCOM commander Adm. Alvin Holsey has presented draft strategies to be reviewed by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is scheduled to visit Panama next month. The officials explained that the likelihood of a U.S invasion depended on the level of cooperation shown by the Panamanian military. Trump has repeatedly refused to rule out use of military force to seize control of the vital U.S.-built waterway, as well as Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Last week during his joint address to Congress, Trump proclaimed that "to further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal," but his administration has not clarified precisely what "reclaiming" entails.

If his family wants to keep the grift going so badly, they don't want to put him in a nice memory care facility, maybe the cabinet members can do that 24th Amendment thingie? Maybe he sees a giant rabbit! After all, what Donnie Darko is proposing is a violation of international law!

We know he can't read. Will Pete Hegseth act it out for him with toy boats?