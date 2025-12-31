2025 Crookie Award: Racist Trope Of The Year: DEI

It's like Tourette Syndrome for Republicans. Whether it's DEI, or calling something "woke," this is their new way to let their racist and sexist freak flags fly while simultaneously pretending the ones who are really aggrieved are the poor, picked on oppressed white men.

Republicans have always been this way. Trump just gave them permission to pretend it's socially acceptable.

Whether it's Trump's new bootlicker head of the EEOC standing up for all of those poor, oppressed white men out there, or Dummy Duffy blaming DEI for plane crashes in the clip above, it's been one example after the other this year.

We've got the Trump administration ordering National Parks to check their gift shops for DEI items, calling DEI a "human rights violation," and siccing his stooge Russell Vought on New York infrastructure projects, using DEI as an excuse.

Then there's Whiskey Pete at the Pentagon, calling all non-white promotions DEI hires, and wiping out Enola Gay records, halting the observation of Black history month and the MLK holiday, and blaming the crash in January in "diversity."

Then there's Russell Vought using DEI as an excuse to make cuts at the NIH, and ghoul RFK Jr. using DEI as an excuse to cut funding for cancer research.

And on and on we could go. I haven't even gotten to Stephen Miller and JD Vance, who both toss around the acronym almost every time one of them makes an appearance in public, or Republican members of Congress, who use it continually because they can no longer get away with saying the N-word. And then there's Fox not "news" that tosses it around just as often to keep their old white male base continually enraged that some brown person or some woman, or a trans person is getting one over on them.

For Republicans in general, and specifically the Trump administration who've literally weaponized the term DEI in order to enact policies that are literally killing people, here's your Crookie Award you ghouls.