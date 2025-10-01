Petty Revenge: Trump Sics Vought On NY Infrastructure Projects

Vought said that “roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold,” specifically naming the Hudson Tunnel Project and Second Avenue Subway.
By Susie MadrakOctober 1, 2025

Yambo said yesterday that he would weaponize a government shutdown against Democrats by having White House budget director Russell Vought, slash “things they like.” So here we go. Via the New Republic:

The shutdown came overnight, and on Wednesday morning, Vought announced plans to freeze funds appropriated toward infrastructure projects in the state represented by the two top-ranking congressional Democrats.

On X, Vought said that “roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold,” specifically naming the Hudson Tunnel Project and Second Avenue Subway.

The Hudson Tunnel Project is a plan to construct new and improved rail tunnels connecting New York City and New Jersey, expanding service along the country’s busiest rail route. The Second Avenue Subway is planned to connect a station in East Harlem, in an area that has been a “subway desert” for more than 85 years, to one in Lower Manhattan.

Vought said the funds are being withheld to ensure they are not being used for diversity, equity, and inclusion purposes, though he did not immediately elaborate on the purported relationship between the two key transit infrastructure projects and the right-wing bugbear that is DEI.

