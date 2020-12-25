Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Crookie Award: Most Selfish - Mitch McConnell

Look who stayed away from the White House for the final SIX MONTHS of 2020 because of Covid.
By Frances Langum
11 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The most brazen power grabber in all of Washington also avoided the White House from August on, because of Covid. As I wrote in October:

The Senate Majority Leader admitted this week that he has not been to the White House since August 6, because of concerns that Trump is not taking COVID seriously.

MITCH MCCONNELL: I personally didn't feel that they were approaching the protection from this illness in the same way that I thought was appropriate for the Senate.

What about all those Senators who went to the Amy Comey Barrett superspreader event, Mitch? Did you give them ANY warning? Any hint that maybe they shouldn't go?

As Chris Hayes said, "In so many words, McConnell said, ‘I have stayed away from the White House because the president is so incompetent, so dangerous, and so deluded that I would not trust him with my own personal health.’”

But he still wants Trump re-elected. Sure. AND he's prioritizing stacking the Supreme Court over helping Americans deal with the fallout of the virus.

And while giving Mitch a Crookie I think I deserve a "don't sugarcoat it" award, don't you?

Here's your Crookie, Mitch. Rot with it.

2020_crookie_awards.jpg

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team