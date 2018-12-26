Crookie Head In The Sand Award: Mitch McConnell

When you're a turtle, your shell is your safe haven, where you can hide and pretend you don't know the truth about anything because it's always important to protect oneself ahead of anyone else. Senator Mitch McConnell is unparalleled in this regard, especially when it comes to questions of Russian hacking in 2016.

Remember how he finally admitted he knew about the 2016 hacking but did nothing? That was after Trump's utterly disastrous press conference with Vladimir Putin where he practically knelt and worshiped at Vlad's feet on international television, prompting a rare strong turtle statement about how he knew what Russia did in 2016 and wouldn't allow it again.

As I wrote in July:

Mitch McConnell cold-cocked justice and he did it for Donald Trump. He tied Obama's hands behind his back and bragged about it. And on the very same day where Donald Trump reads prepared talking points intended to mitigate his treacherous ways by shoveling blame onto Obama, Mitch McConnell blew it all up by admitting in loud and clear words that a) he knew about the hacking; and b) he knows Russians were responsible for it. Unspoken but still crystal-clear? McConnell knew all of this in September, 2016 when he had ZERO doubts about the intelligence but claimed he did in order to hog-tie President Obama from informing the American people.

For this unique and destructive achievement, Senator Mitch McConnell earns a Crookie Award.