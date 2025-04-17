Pete Hegseth Has Disgusting Personal Habits, Part Infinity

Co-host of Trump's favorite morning show Ainsley Earhardt shared a disgusting Pete Hegseth story on Outnumbered after Fox News clown Joe Concha tested the five second rule of dropping food on the floor and then eating it.

A microbiologist on Tik-Tok performed the 5 second test and concluded no time on the floor is safe to eat food from. But JOe Concha grossed out his panel members by counting to five and then eating a big banana.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm going to tell you what. This guy is definitely auditioning for the Pete Hegseth scene. EARHARDT: Pete Hegseth would have a bagel with cream cheese. He would drop it. It would land upside down, the cream cheese on the floor, and he would pick it up. I'm like, wait, is there any hair on there? Oh, no! It is so gross, and he would just pop it in his mouth. CONCHA: There's also a rumor that Pete did not wash his hands. EARHARDT: He said that one time on air.

WTF was Concha trying to prove? Did he believe the banana was going to grow teeth and bite his face? Explode? Turn into a McDonald's fish filet?

He could have left it there for an hour, picked it up, eaten it, and nothing would have happened, except that he would have received more germs and bacteria into his body.

Meanwhile, Earhardt proves what a disgusting pig Pete Hegseth is.

You may recall our post from 2019 when then Fox host (yeah) Pete Hegseth admitted he had not washed his hands for ten years because he can't see germs.