Republican outrage over former FBI Director James Comey posting a photo on Instagram during his walk on the beach of some seashells he came upon that were arranged to read, “86 47" is likely a distraction from the news that Moody's Ratings just stripped the U.S. of its last top credit rating. Moody’s has held a perfect credit rating for the United States since 1917.

Back to the distraction.

Kentuck Republican Rep. James Comer said that Comey is trying to "jizz up some type of coup" against Trump. He needs to look "jizz" up. Also, he needs to learn that 86 typically refers to throwing a customer out of a bar, or a restaurant is out of onion soup. It does not mean they want to assassinate the food.

James Comey was interviewed by the Secret Service on Friday and was released. Still, Jason Chaffetz asked Comer about the drama on Fox News.

“My opinion of Comey is so bad, I don’t know that I could give a fair and balanced answer to that question, Jason,” Comer told Chaffetz.

“So, my confidence level in James Comey is so low, I could see that he made a simple mistake, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that was intentional and they were trying to jizz up some type of coup or some type of insurrection,” Comer added.

Wow, wait until he hears about the Jan. 6th insurrection. It will blow his mind.

Back to the real news regarding our downgraded credit rating. There is always a tweet. Always.