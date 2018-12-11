James Comey Prefers A Landslide Against Trump To Impeachment

I'd love to start this post with "Hey, James Comey, nobody asked you your opinion about impeachment!"

But Nicolle Wallace did ask him, at an event at the 92nd Street Y. So there's that.

Here's some key quotes:

"All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop on January 20, 2021."

"We need a moment of inflection where we all get off the couch and say, 'That is not who we are,' and, in a landslide, rid ourselves of this attack on our values."

By contrast, impeachment would "let the country off the hook" and "30% of the country would believe Trump had been the victim of a coup. "

"The people who can hold him accountable for that is us. That's not the Department of Justice's job. That's our job: not to become numb to it and to stand up and participate in holding him accountable to those norms."

"We're going to have an election in, now less than two years. We must hold him accountable. And it's not a Republican thing or a Democratic thing, it's an American thing because this is unacceptable behavior for the leader of our country."

I disagree.

How come no one on cable news asks "what if keeping Trump in office makes 60% of Americans feel there's been a coup?" @Comey @NicolleDWallace — Frances Langum (@bluegal) December 11, 2018

People who need a secure immigration status, the rule of law, health insurance, and clean air and water without a looming climate disaster can't wait two years for this person accused of felonies to be removed from office. We need proof, and a trial, of course. But saying wait until 2020 so "we" can pat ourselves on the back for "our" values reeks of privilege from someone who never has to worry about his day-to-day survival.

Thanks for your input, Comey, but majority did not vote for Trump and we can't wait.