2024 Crookie GOOD GUY - Marc Elias And Democracy Docket

For defending our democracy and fearlessly fighting and winning lawsuit after lawsuit designed to undermine our elections in America, Marc Elias And Democracy Docket definitely deserve one of our Crookie Good Guy awards this year.
By HeatherDecember 31, 2024

For defending our democracy and fearlessly fighting and winning lawsuit after lawsuit designed to undermine our elections in America, Marc Elias And Democracy Docket definitely deserve one of our Crookie Good Guy awards this year.

Elias has been outspoken about CNN "sanewashing" Trump, and ABC's capitulation to adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, and at his blog, Democracy Docket, he has discussed what he and his team have fought against this year, in what he describes as The Most Litigated Election Ever:

As we approached the 2024 election, the stage was set for an unprecedented wave of voting and election litigation to sweep across the country. Thanks to a recent report from Democracy Docket, we now know the size, depth and contours of that wave.

From Jan. 1, 2023, through Election Day 2024, there were 306 voting and election lawsuits filed across 45 states. In 2024 alone, there were 228 lawsuits. To put this in perspective, in 2020 — when Republicans falsely claimed my team and I were indiscriminately filing lawsuits throughout the country — there were 82 total cases. [...]

In fact, in a change from the past, it was the GOP that showed the sharpest increase in its litigation docket. At several key junctures during the campaign, Trump made clear that voter suppression was his top priority for the party’s spending. He even replaced the Republican National Committee chair in part because he found her insufficiently committed to filing anti-voting litigation. [...]

The good news is that despite the sharp increase in litigation, pro-voting forces continued to win, notching three times as many victories as losses with most of those victories coming in the presidential battleground states.

For your continued work preserving our democracy, and courage despite threats made by Trump that he's going to come after his political enemies, here's your Crookie Award Marc Elias.

2024_crookie_good_guys

Please help us during our Winter fundraiser! Check the links in the blue box below. There are options for subscribing to our ad-free version and/or making a one-time donation.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon