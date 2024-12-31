2024 Crookie GOOD GUY - Marc Elias And Democracy Docket

For defending our democracy and fearlessly fighting and winning lawsuit after lawsuit designed to undermine our elections in America, Marc Elias And Democracy Docket definitely deserve one of our Crookie Good Guy awards this year.

Elias has been outspoken about CNN "sanewashing" Trump, and ABC's capitulation to adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, and at his blog, Democracy Docket, he has discussed what he and his team have fought against this year, in what he describes as The Most Litigated Election Ever:

As we approached the 2024 election, the stage was set for an unprecedented wave of voting and election litigation to sweep across the country. Thanks to a recent report from Democracy Docket, we now know the size, depth and contours of that wave.

From Jan. 1, 2023, through Election Day 2024, there were 306 voting and election lawsuits filed across 45 states. In 2024 alone, there were 228 lawsuits. To put this in perspective, in 2020 — when Republicans falsely claimed my team and I were indiscriminately filing lawsuits throughout the country — there were 82 total cases. [...]

In fact, in a change from the past, it was the GOP that showed the sharpest increase in its litigation docket. At several key junctures during the campaign, Trump made clear that voter suppression was his top priority for the party’s spending. He even replaced the Republican National Committee chair in part because he found her insufficiently committed to filing anti-voting litigation. [...]

The good news is that despite the sharp increase in litigation, pro-voting forces continued to win, notching three times as many victories as losses with most of those victories coming in the presidential battleground states.