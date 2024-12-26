CNN 'Sanewashes' Trump's Threats To Annex Neighbors

We all grouse about how Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, etc are in Trump's back pocket but legacy media like CNN are, at times, just as bad.

Source: Raw Story

Multiple critics called out CNN this week for purportedly normalizing President-elect Donald Trump's idea of "buying" Greenland, invading Panama and possibly even Canada.

According to New York Times reporters, Trump has long been obsessed with buying Greenland, thinking that the Denmark-owned island is like the large shop "on the corner." While Trump's team is aiming for $2 trillion in cuts to the federal government, he wants to spring huge cash on either buying Greenland or annexing it the way Russia did with Crimea.

It comes only a few weeks after Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada should simply become a new "state" of the U.S.

In reporting on these remarks, CNN was accused of "sanitizing" the story and "sane washing" it by reporting it as follows: "The president-elect has suggested a territorial extension into Panama, Greenland, and Canada. If he's serious, it would rival the Louisiana Purchase."