Epstein Drop Screams Trump, W/ Frmr MSNBCer Katie Phang

As new Epstein drops needed legal and political analysis we got both, and Katie [Phang] cursed more than I did (impressive). It was a show where the chemistry just clicks like JD Vance’s heels when he goose steps.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 24, 2025

Great fun having former MSNBC host and trial lawyer Katie Phang on Amped Up today with co-host David Shuster. As new Epstein drops needed legal and political analysis we got both, and Katie cursed more than I did (impressive). It was a show where the chemistry just clicks like JD Vance’s heels when he goose steps.

It wasn't just about what’s in the documents, but their release. Rolling disclosures. Sloppy redactions. No clear explanations. The clown car that never empties of no-nothing numskulls just as amateur when trying to hide alleged crimes as when they commit them.

Katie broke down how when agencies ignore statutory timelines or redact without reason, it isn’t just bad optics—it undermines public trust and re-traumatizes survivors promised transparency. David added perspective from years as a cable anchor. We talked honestly about stories softened, delayed, or quietly sidelined—why independent media's where real accountability work often lives now.

Be sure to watch the the livestream, this was definitely one of our best, and read the rest of the piece at Blue Amp Media! Otherwise, Happy Holidays!!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon