Great fun having former MSNBC host and trial lawyer Katie Phang on Amped Up today with co-host David Shuster. As new Epstein drops needed legal and political analysis we got both, and Katie cursed more than I did (impressive). It was a show where the chemistry just clicks like JD Vance’s heels when he goose steps.

It wasn't just about what’s in the documents, but their release. Rolling disclosures. Sloppy redactions. No clear explanations. The clown car that never empties of no-nothing numskulls just as amateur when trying to hide alleged crimes as when they commit them.

Katie broke down how when agencies ignore statutory timelines or redact without reason, it isn’t just bad optics—it undermines public trust and re-traumatizes survivors promised transparency. David added perspective from years as a cable anchor. We talked honestly about stories softened, delayed, or quietly sidelined—why independent media's where real accountability work often lives now.

