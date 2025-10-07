Trump Considers Pardon For Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump told CNN's Kaitlin Collins that he would consider pardoning sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell in the future.

This will infuriate his QAnon supporters.

Earlier today the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Maxwell and refused to take on her case in their new session.

The Jeffrey Epstein files and Ghislaine Maxwell saga have been in the news, haunting Donald Trump and infuriating his MAGA cult at every turn for some time now.

A tired-out Trump made believe he hadn't heard about Maxwell in a long time and claimed he didn't even know she filed an appeal to the highest court. He tried an Abbot and Costello routine with Collins.

COLLINS: The Supreme Court is back in session. They rejected today an appeal by Ghislaine Maxwell to overturn her conviction. That means her only chance at getting out of prison is a pardon from you. Is that something you're open to? TRUMP: Who are we talking about? COLLINS: Ghislaine Maxwell. TRUMP: You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look. Did they reject that? COLLINS: She wanted to appeal her conviction. TRUMP: And what happened? COLLINS: They said that they were not going to hear her appeal. TRUMP: I see. Well, I'll take a look at it. I'll speak to it. I will speak to the DOJ.

These remarks alone should be fuel the ire of the MAGA cult. Even considering a pardon for a sex offending trafficker like Maxwell is tantamount to a brazen act of betrayal.

Then he played dumb and dumber.

TRUMP: I wouldn't consider it or not consider it. I don't know anything about it. So but I'll speak. I will speak to the DOJ. COLLINS: Why did she be attended at the clemency, sir? TRUMP: I don't know. I mean, I'd have to speak to the DOJ. I'll look at it. I'll I have a lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call them Puff Daddy- has asked me for a pardon. COLLINS: But she was convicted of child sex trafficking. TRUMP: Yeah. I mean, I'm going to have to take a look at it. I have to ask DOJ. I didn't know they rejected it. I didn't know she was even asking for it, frankly.

This was a bad attempt by a feeble and deteriorating old man to distance himself from a once close friend.

Trump knows all and is the greatest in ALL things.

He knows full well what's going on with Maxwell and must likely have been looking for more of a definitive response from Ghislaine to distance him from Epstein's bevy of underage girls being sex trafficked when she was interviewed by his Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.