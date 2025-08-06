Ghislaine Maxwell Shills For Trump: He Did Nothing Of Concern

Since she helped Epstein sex traffic young girls it appears Trump fit right in.
Ghislaine Maxwell Shills For Trump: He Did Nothing Of Concern
Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoAugust 6, 2025

According to anonymous Trump sources, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell -- who is looking to be pardoned -- told Trump henchman Todd Blanche that Trump "had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern."

What a shock!

Since she groomed young girls to be sex slaves for the wealthy, how does that clear Trump?

For her cooperation, Maxwell has already been moved out of Florida to a more relaxed federal prison camp in Texas.

Before her federal convictions, Maxwell was charged with two counts of perjury for alleged false statements 2016 deposition but they were dropped after she was found guilty.

ABC is reporting that Blanche said the meeting went well. To these focused eyes, it means Maxwell claimed Trump was as pure as the driven snow.

Trump administration is said to be planning to release the audio of their interviews.

Since she was asked about 100 other people, this is another effort to muddy the waters and smear many other people take Trump off the front pages.

All the Trump admin has to do is release the Epstein files to calm his MAGA base, but he refuses to do so.

Care to wonder why?

Are there Polaroids floating around somewhere?

At this point, it's not just MAGAs who want those files. We want them too, because such a concerted effort to cover them up must mean that there really IS evidence of Trump participating in pedo games with his good pal Jeffrey.

