GUILTY: Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On 5 Counts

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of charges of conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation of minors for criminal sexual activity.
By Red PainterDecember 29, 2021

BREAKING NEWS to make you smile. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged one time girlfriend, and partner in (literal) crime has been found guilty of 5 out of 6 counts in court related to her role in the trafficking and transportation of minors for sexual victimization by Jeffrey Epstein and others.

Charges:

Verdicts:

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement following the verdict:

"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable -- facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. I want to commend the bravery of the girls -- now grown women -- who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible. This Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law."

Maxwell has been in custody for months and is facing decades in prison when she gets sentenced.

