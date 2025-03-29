C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Chloe Qisha - 21st Century Cool Girl

I constantly look for new music to post in the LNMC, and Chloe is very cool.

Chloe Qisha describes herself this way: "I’m Chloe Qisha - and I’m an artist originally from Malaysia, who’s now based in the UK. I make pop music and I’d describe my songs as a kind of ‘nostalgic’ alternative pop."

Vulture writes, "A tightly wound pop anthem from rising act Chloe Qisha, who combines a commanding hook with humor (“Now this could be hyperbole / but I’m afraid I might die / If I’m not here by your side”), fantasy (“If you want to get freaky on hotel floors …” ), and pop-culture bonafides (“… straight out the set of Dawson’s Creek”). —A.S."

Open thread, you cool cats.