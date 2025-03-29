Why Aren’t Dem Leaders Demanding Answers About Abducted Students?

No matter what you think of Israel or the Palestinian situation, our Constitution gives you the right to express your opinion. Apparently, Donald Trump, his handler Stephen Miller and their underlings don’t care about the rights Trump took an oath to uphold.

This week, Turkish Ph.D. student Rumeysa Ozturk was arrested and abducted by ICE agents despite the fact that she’s legally in the U.S. under a student visa (unlike Elon Musk) and had committed no crime. The rationale, according to the Department of Homeland Security was that Ozturk “engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans,” PBS reported. It also noted, “The department did not provide evidence of that support.”

As John Amato put it, Ozturk’s abduction was “a horrific display of authoritarianism and fascism.” It probably earned our play-acting president an “atta boy” from his buddy Vladimir Putin.

The New Republic reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a press conference that his State Department had “revoked 300 student visas - most or all for criticizing Israel or protesting the war in Gaza.” For extra anti-Americanism, Rubio also said, “we’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up.” I noticed he didn’t seem to mention any laws having been broken. Maybe law-breaking is too touchy a subject for him given that he's smack-dab in the middle of Signalgate, where laws were obviously broken and national security was actually jeopardized.

Arresting legal residents who haven’t committed any crimes should be as big a scandal as Signalgate. But in yet another disappointment from Democrats, only 34 of them in the House and Senate signed a letter demanding answers from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Acting ICE director Todd Lyons and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The New Republic notes that the letter demands “answers about this case and about ICE’s policy that has led to the identification and arrest of university students with valid legal status.” It also provides horrific details of Ozturk’s arrest and disappearance.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are not among the 34.

WTAF Democrats???