Dem Leader Calls Out 'Unhinged' Karoline Leavitt

Professional liar Karoline Leavitt has been vociferously trying to label the entire Democratic Party as a terrorist group. On Thursday, she said, "They can’t stand President Trump, and that is the basis of the Democrat [SIC] Party today. They don’t stand for anything except for catering to their far-left base, which as I said, includes anti-Semites, includes Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals who they want to let off freely to roam in American streets." Wow, that's a lot of words for saying her boss is scared shitless about tomorrow's protest featuring the American people.

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Leavitt out over her dangerous rhetoric.

"As a matter of deep concern, like we've already seen a rise in political violence and hatred in America," Jeffries said. "And then you've got swastikas apparently appearing in the offices of Republican members of Congress. You've got young Republicans engaging in the most anti-Semitic and racist speech possible."

"Like this is apparently who many of these people are," he continued. "They are ripping the sheets off in plain view of the American people. Their words, their actions revealing themselves in so many different ways."

"And then you've got Karoline Leavitt, who's sick, she's out of control," Jeffries said. "And I'm not sure whether she's just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above. But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants.

"It just makes no sense that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown," he added. "So their actions continue to speak for themselves, which is why they're on the wrong side of public sentiment."

It's true, we can't stand Donald Trump. Karoline nailed it there, but the rest of her rant is a disgusting lie.