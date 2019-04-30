Politics
Read time: 1 minute

House Leader Jeffries Calls Out 'King' Trump: 'This Is Not Westeros'

A GoT reference at a House Democratic Leadership Press Conference
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

At a House Democratic Leadership press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called out Donald Trump for pretending he is a king.

Asked about Trump's lawsuits to block congressional oversight of his presidency, Jeffries made a 'Game of Thrones' reference:

REP HAKEEM JEFFRIES: The Founding Fathers did not want a system where a king was in charge. Donald Trump appears to believe that he is a king. This is not Westeros, it’s Washington, D.C.

...The Founding Fathers were very clear...They chose to have a democratic republic.

[Congress is] a separate and co-equal branch of government. We don’t work for Donald Trump. We work for the American people.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.