House Leader Jeffries Calls Out 'King' Trump: 'This Is Not Westeros'

At a House Democratic Leadership press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called out Donald Trump for pretending he is a king.
Asked about Trump's lawsuits to block congressional oversight of his presidency, Jeffries made a 'Game of Thrones' reference:
REP HAKEEM JEFFRIES: The Founding Fathers did not want a system where a king was in charge. Donald Trump appears to believe that he is a king. This is not Westeros, it’s Washington, D.C.
...The Founding Fathers were very clear...They chose to have a democratic republic.
[Congress is] a separate and co-equal branch of government. We don’t work for Donald Trump. We work for the American people.
