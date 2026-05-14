Inflation Bad, Bartiromo Sad

Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo was forced to report on the terrible PPI number and inflationary data hitting the United States today as inflation jumped 6% in April, that almost made her cry since she had no way to sugar coat the results for Donald Trump's economy.

The MAGA Queen let reporter Cheryl Casone read off the horrific data that was released before bring on Navellier and Associates chairman Louis Navellier to discuss.

Casone: ...the energy story in this report Maria and markets do not like what they're saying back to you. BARTIROMO: All right so we got a we got a PPI of up 1.4 percent versus an estimate of five-tenths or six-tenths and then you had the six percent year over year number and as soon as those numbers hit the tape the market went from down about a hundred to down 269 on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, so we are now deeper in the red. Louis no surprise that we're getting a hotter than expected PPI number given the spiking oil prices, but is this worse than you expected? NAVELLIER: Of course yeah this is pretty devastating actually. So you know the yield curve has been trying to flatten here a bit and that's what we got to keep an eye on. We certainly don't want to invert a yield curve and that's obviously Treasury Secretary Bessett's job to keep it keep a slant to it. Obviously it's going to make Kevin Marsh's job a lot harder now because he has to first run around and get a consensus on the FOMC.



So yeah this is all the rate cut expectations are out the window right now.

The two spent the rest of the segment downplaying the bad result as much as possible, pointing out that the future looks bright for the country, but now not so much.

If Biden were still in office, Maria and guests would be claiming Biden hates the American people by attacking Iran, destroying the fuel supply and sleeping in inflation.

Maria then discussed Trump's trip to China to try and offset the horrible news and guess who was her guest?

Rep. James "Gomer" Comer!