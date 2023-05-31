Maria Bartiromo Haz A Sad: Biden Not Indicted Waaaah!

Fox Business host and unapologetic MAGA waif Maria Bartiromo almost cried over the fact that Republicans have failed to find actual incriminating evidence against President Biden.

During an interview with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), she whined about the House's failures as well as intimating the DOJ and FBI are involved in a cover-up.

"Senator, it really is disheartening that to see all of the oversight that you all are trying to do, whether it's IRS, FBI, DOJ, and just having very little luck, frankly," Bartiromo said.

The Senator blamed the Democratic party in Georgia and Arizona for their failure to uncover criminal behavior that doesn't exist.

Sen. Marshal omits the fact that Georgia was controlled by Republicans when this alleged criminal behavior was occurring.

Maria has been complaining to Rep. Comer as well about how unhappy she is that Republicans have failed to indict President Biden.

Maria, I got two tips for you:

John Durham's ONLY job was to create alternate fact content for YOUR bosses at Fox and Fox Business. And he failed to "indict Biden" because there is no evidence of a crime.

Your guy Trump, on the other hand...