RFK Jr: Cutting Cancer Research Over Nonexistent DEI 'A Fun Game'

HHS Secretary and anti-vax zealot RFK, Jr had a hissy fit over being called to the carpet by Senator Tammy Baldwin because he took a sledgehammer to cancer research and other important grants and studies aimed at curing illnesses in the name of anti-DEI measures.

For much of his testimony, Jr. refused to give coherent answers and claimed how much he loves research.

Kennedy tried to filibuster his non-answers, feigning outrage and declaring the proceedings a "fun game." By the way, how does defunding the NIH make the health of this country better? Why don't we poll cancer patients and see?

BALDWIN: Is it DOGE reviewing NIH funding opportunity announcements? Is it DOGE reviewing NIH grant awards? RFKJR: We've got administrators, we're cutting waste, we're cutting duplicative programs. BALDWIN: And you're funding three billion dollars less in medical biomedical research than you did a year prior? RFKJR: We're spending less on administration of those programs. BALDWIN: 3,200 fewer grants. RFKJR: Many of the grants were terminated because they were grants that were not advancing. BALDWIN: These aren't grants terminated; these are grants not awarded because the panels weren't convened. RFKJR: Senator, we spend 70% of the world's biomedical research out of NIH, 70%, and we're the sickest country in the world. BALDWIN: We're cutting 18 billion dollars, or 40% from the NIH budget, to slow the development of new treatments. And we are the sickest country in the world, so that money has not been well spent. We've had a 38% increase in our agency, growth in our agency over the past four years.



BALDWIN: I'll ask you, is funding for Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers, DEI, because you're holding up 65 million dollars for 14 of those centers in nine states, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison? Is funding for cancer centers, DEI, because you're holding up 47 million dollars in cancer center support grants at nine cancer centers in eight states? Is funding for rare disease research, DEI, because you're holding up 55 million dollars for 11 rare disease clinical research network grants in eight states? These are just a few examples, and the list goes on and on, Secretary Kennedy. I've run out of time. I yield back. RFKJR: This is a fun game we're playing. BALDWIN: It's not a game. RFKJR: Ask questions and don't give me a chance to answer them. Don't give me time to answer them.

How would less research, fewer tests and trials give better results than not doing them?

Poor whiny ass titty baby.

Throughout his testimony he claimed the US has the worst health in the world (that is a lie) to deflect from his monstrous actions at the HHS. In fact, the US falls right in the middle of nations as far as health outcomes go. Singapore and Japan, the top two countries on the list, have universal health care for all of their people.

Kennedy or Doge never explained where any waste or fraud or whatnot was found. They just cut, cut,. cut and let the chips fall where they may.