RFK Jr. Wants Trump Nobel For Warp Speed But Remains Anti-Vax

HHS Sec. believes Trump should win the Nobel prize for initiating the Warp Speed operation that helped develop the COVID vaccine, but then claims it is the deadliest vaccine ever created.

RFK Jr., the unqualified HHS Secretary, makes no sense at all.

CASSIDY: I said yesterday, I believe it, that President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed. If he had been President Obama, he would have gotten it.

And because of Operation Warp Speed, forcing the federal government to come to a vaccine development within 10 months when others said it couldn't be done, we saved millions of lives globally, trillions of dollars. We reopened economies, an incredible accomplishment.

Mr. Secretary, do you agree with me that the president deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?

RFK JR: Absolutely, Senator.

CASSIDY: That's phenomenal. Let me ask you, but you just told Senator Bennett that the COVID vaccine killed more people than COVID.

RFK JR: Wait.

That was a statement.

RFK JR: I did not say that.

CASSIDY: You engaged in multiple lawsuits attempting to restrict access to the COVID vaccine.

Again, it surprises me that you think so highly of Operation Warp Speed when, as an attorney, you attempted to restrict access.

First of all, the reason that Operation Warp Speed was genius is it did something nobody had ever been done.

I don't think any president but President Trump could do it.

RFK JR: It got the vaccine to market that was perfectly matched to the virus at that time when it was badly needed, because there was low natural immunity and there were people getting very badly injured by COVID.

But he was also, it was also brought in therapeutics like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin and all the protocols for treatments, and there were no mandates.